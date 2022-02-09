From judging women for having actual bodies to exploring trials and tribulations of being an ‘alpha male’, many misogynistic male podcast hosts have infamously missed the mark (to say the least).

Now, a TikTok trend of women mocking and mimicking these sexist hosts has gone viral - and we are loving it.

The trend involves women using a TikTok filter called ‘bearded cutie’ - which comes with a stubbly beard, bushy yet manicured brows and septum piercings - then going on to list everything they think women should or should not be doing, true sexist-male-podcast-host style.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The trend was first created by TikToker Elsa Kew (@sadimmigrantkid), whose video now has over 15 million views and 1.9 million likes on the app.

Her video began with her trying out the filter under the initial, jokey premise that if women didn’t like the way they looked with it on, it should be seen as a humbling moment.

But, Elsa switched it up and said: “If I looked like this I would start a podcast.”

Next thing, she was in front of a microphone and said: “You know what women don’t be doing?”

God knew what he was doing #fyp #podcast #CloseYourRings #westelmcaleb

@sadimmigrantkid God knew what he was doing #fyp #podcast #CloseYourRings #westelmcaleb

God knew what he was doing #fyp #podcast #CloseYourRings #westelmcaleb





God knew what he was doing #fyp #podcast #CloseYourRings #westelmcaleb

@sadimmigrantkid God knew what he was doing #fyp #podcast #CloseYourRings #westelmcaleb

God knew what he was doing #fyp #podcast #CloseYourRings #westelmcaleb

Since then, many other women have taken part in the trend and the results are hilarious.



#stitch with @sadimmigrantkid ib: @Kwiot🤫Panda🐼 #podcast #fyp

#stitch with @sadimmigrantkid ib: @Kwiot🤫Panda🐼 #podcast #fyp

theyre all the same too ☠️😭 #fyp #foryoupage #podcast #men #funny #humor #trending #jokes #acting #elfitup #fanedit #favoriteteacher #foryoupage #for

@thelousypoledancer theyre all the same too ☠️😭 #fyp #foryoupage #podcast #men #funny #humor #trending #jokes #acting #elfitup #fanedit #favoriteteacher #foryoupage #for





theyre all the same too ☠️😭 #fyp #foryoupage #podcast #men #funny #humor #trending #jokes #acting #elfitup #fanedit #favoriteteacher #foryoupage #for





Like us manly men arent the problem so Whats Up? #DuetDoWet #28DaysOfEucerin #fyp #foryou #comedy #menwithpodcasts





@emgracedawg Like us manly men arent the problem so Whats Up? #DuetDoWet #28DaysOfEucerin #fyp #foryou #comedy #menwithpodcasts





Like us manly men arent the problem so Whats Up? #DuetDoWet #28DaysOfEucerin #fyp #foryou #comedy #menwithpodcasts





Speak my bro 😩 #fyp #menwithpodcasts #CloseYourRings #HowDoYouHUGO





@msritab Speak my bro 😩 #fyp #menwithpodcasts #CloseYourRings #HowDoYouHUGO





Speak my bro 😩 #fyp #menwithpodcasts #CloseYourRings #HowDoYouHUGO





you cant spell Woman without MAN and you cant spell female without feMALE





@j.ghaz you cant spell Woman without MAN and you cant spell female without feMALE





you cant spell Woman without MAN and you cant spell female without feMALE





POV: brown man starts a podcast. #menwithpodcasts #menpodcasting #browngirlproblems #browngirltiktok #browngirltings #desigirls #desigirlproblems





@trishabatra POV: brown man starts a podcast. #menwithpodcasts #menpodcasting #browngirlproblems #browngirltiktok #browngirltings #desigirls #desigirlproblems

POV: brown man starts a podcast. #menwithpodcasts #menpodcasting #browngirlproblems #browngirltiktok #browngirltings #desigirls #desigirlproblems

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.