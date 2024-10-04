What is the October Theory trend on TikTok?

With October officially upon us, you may have noticed a new trend about the month popping up on TikTok.

(And no, it's not Halloween-related...)

As the new month has arrived, a number of videos have gone viral, all about the "October Theory" but what exactly are people talking about?

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the "October Theory" TikTok trend.

As Autumn this year began on September 22, many of us will have seen October as the month when the seasons begin to change, with just three months until the end of the year.

But instead of waiting until January to self-reflect, set goals or new challenges for ourselves in the New Year, "October Theory" sees people enact this reset in October instead.

It's like your very own New Year has come early.

"Me planning all my goals for the final quarter, booking Pilates classes every week, scheduling my runs and giving myself a 90-day glow up challenge because October Theory is real," TikToker @emmakatehall wrote in her viral video.

@corashircel received 11.6m views for her TikTok where she noted: "Waking up on October 1st knowing the next three months are gonna feel like a fever dream bc October Theory."

@emmakatehall October theory is a real thing #octobertheory

Taking to TikTok, many have been sharing the different ways they are embracing October Theory, whether it is by organising their schedule, going to the gym or exercising more regularly, or being more financially responsible such as opting for home-cooked meals instead of takeaways.



This demonstrates the concept of the trend is open to interpretation but all ideas have an underlying theme of reset and renewal.

There are many TikTok clips to take inspiration from if you're looking to improve yourself but it is important to note that little changes in your life go a long way.

