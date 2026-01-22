When it comes to social media trends, they can often be completely random and silly - and this latest one is all to do with owl impressions (and they're a hoot.)

But people are not just doing any old generic impressions of the feather birds. For this trend, they're impersonating people impersonating owls, and the creativity has entertained viewers.

Here is a roundup of some viral examples from the trend.

TikToker @housewinemami posted her impression "of an Owl, but it's a Kardashian," as she then did a hoot with a vocal inflexion many identify with the famous family.

"Owls in Calabasas Hoot different," she added in the caption of the video that now has over 6.2 million views.





@housewinemami Owls in Calabasas Hoot different #fyp #funny #kardashians #owlsoftiktok





It's not just famous people that are getting impersonated, as TikToker @aalexsings shared his impression "of an owl that was on the Titanic," and did a hoot to the tune of 'My Heart Will Go On' from the Titanic film soundtrack, which has over 5.8 million views.

@aalexsings My impression of an owl that was on the titanic…. #owl #impression #comedy









Ever wonder how Jennifer Coolidge sounds as an owl? Wonder no more as creator @lukefranchina has shared his Coolidge owl hoot impression, and it has 1.1 million views.

@lukefranchina i love this trend #owl #jennifercoolidge









"H to the IZHOO," creator @amandainhd posted, as she shared her impression of an owl "but it's Jay-Z" and this has received over 3.3 million views.





@amandainhd H to the IZHOO #owlimpression #jayz #fyp





Fictional characters are also getting owl impersonations like TikToker @elxavipapi, who shared his impression of Harry Potter's Professor Snape as an owl, which now has 3 million views.





Elsewhere from indy100, Why is everyone on TikTok talking about 365 buttons? and TikTok is coming up with solutions on how to beat the 'winter uglies’.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.