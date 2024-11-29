A pregnant meteorologist has spoken out after receiving an email from a viewer who berated her for wearing "form-fitting" outfits during TV broadcasts.

Claire Anderson works for Fox13 News Seattle, providing weather updates for viewers. Anderson is currently seven-and-a-half months pregnant.

Taking to TikTok, Claire shared a screenshot of the email she received from the displeased viewer named Kathy.

The email read: "Please, PLEASE, pack away the form-fitting dresses until after the baby. Your mommy bump has gotten so big that your overall appearance distracts from your presentation. Something loose and flowing would be best."

After her body shaming Claire, the viewer then added: "You give some of the best presentations on TV, so you deserve the undistracted attention of the viewers."

But Claire wasn't having any of it and had the perfect comeback to the complaint.

"Alright, here's the thing, Kathy, I appreciate that but remember we're never supposed to comment on what women wear and look like — especially when they're pregnant," she said.

She also included a still from the broadcast of her cream-coloured dress that seemingly offended Kathy.

Speaking to Today, Claire shared how she often received comments about her appearance due to her fully body being on screen, compared to news anchors who are typically behind a desk.

"You want people to be looking at the map, but they look at your body. And unfortunately, that is just part of the game," she said. "But it doesn't make it any easier."

Claire also shared how up until she got the email she had been "feeling great," and the mother-to-be added: "I come back, and I see that email, and I was like, ‘Oh man. Like, really?' Bad stuff."

Following her finding out about her pregnancy, she was feeling "nervous" to announce the big news to viewers.

"For every 99 per cent of happiness, there’s always going to be that one person that has something to say. And, unfortunately, those are the ones that stay (in your mind).

"It's 2024, women support women, yet we still have the nastiest emails from women. My message was just like, ‘Guys, remember, we are in a time, in place, in the world, where we don’t need to be commenting on someone’s body unless you think it looks amazing.'"

She concluded: "Unless someone asks you how they look, we don’t need to be commenting."

There were plenty of people in the comments section who had Claire's back and sent messages of support to her and congratulated her on her pregnancy.

One person said: "When I was pregnant was the first time I really felt comfortable and confident wearing form fitting clothes. I loved showing off the bump. Keep it up - you look great!"

"I love love love when women wear their baby bump loud and proud!!!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Respectfully (or maybe not) disagree with her. Show off that bump!"

"It is never polite or respectful to comment on the shape or state of ANYONE'S body. I'm sorry that you received that comment, and I imagine in your profession this is not the first time. Hugs!" a fourth person commented.

