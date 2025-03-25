A woman's eye-opening TikTok video, where she shares a document showing 'a day in the life' at Peterborough Prison, has left viewers shocked yet intrigued. The insight has led some viewers to question whether life behind bars isn't as bad as they thought – so much so they're now jokingly asking if they offer long weekend breaks.

In a viral video, Jodie (@jodieandjail) gives viewers an inside look at her daily routine during her time at HMP Peterborough. Her day began at 7:10am with the unlocking of the cell, followed by breakfast, which can be eaten either on the wing or back in the cell.

By 7:30am, inmates have a 30-minute window to exercise, giving them the opportunity to go outside for a brisk walk.

At 8:40am, the day's work and education sessions commence, with prisoners either heading to their jobs or attending classes. Those with appointments must be ready for "free flow", which typically happens at 9:00am or 11:15am.

Work and education finish by 11:50am, just in time for a 20-minute lunch break at 12:00pm.

After lunch, visiting hours generally take place, with officers escorting inmates down to the visiting area. If there are no visits, prisoners remain locked in their cells until 1:40pm.

Inmates then resume activities, before doing more exercise. However, Jodie claimed it "doesn't happen very often, at all," and they're "not allowed to go outside for fresh air".

Dinner is served at 5:15pm before being locked up back in the cell for 6:40pm until the next day.

The clip racked up over half a million views and thousands more comments from invested TikTokers.

"I’m so stressed at the moment that I’m looking at this going 'this ain’t that bad,'" one quipped, as another humoured: "I actually think this is how I'd finally get some structure to my life."

A third joked: "Asking for a friend, do they do long weekends? Seems a nice little break from the house."

Meanwhile, another reiterated: "6:40pm lock up????? So basically 6:40pm bedtime, sounds like heaven and a holiday might go."

