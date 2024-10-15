'Unhinged' man on LinkedIn changes job title to 'inmate' following arrest

People are growing tired of the new wave of LinkedIn influencers taking over the professional platform – but many users were stopped in their tracks when they stumbled across a man who updated his job title before heading to prison.

Ryan Salame, convicted former FTX executive, turned to the website, writing: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as an Inmate at FCI Cumberland."

Inevitably, the unique celebratory post racked up over 21,000 likes and thousands more comments and reshares.

"Waiting for posts about 'how going to jail taught me about sales / b2b sales,'" one user joked, while another added: "From block chain to locked chain."

Salame became the CEO of FTX Digital Markets in 2021 and soon became a big player in the crypto sphere.

He reportedly became a top Republican donor with over $24 million handed out to a variety of political candidates during the 2022 election.

However, in late 2022, FTX experienced a "liquidity crunch" with interest rates rising and investors forced to withdraw their funds.

Salame and a deputy to the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, were sentenced to seven and a half years in prison at FCI Cumberland in Maryland.

Salame pleaded guilty to making millions of dollars worth of unlawful donations to causes supported by his boss. He was also ordered to forfeit $1.5 billion.

"Salame’s involvement in two serious federal crimes undermined public trust in American elections and the integrity of the financial system," Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said after the sentencing, as per Reuters.

