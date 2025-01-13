What is 'Raise your ya ya ya' on TikTok?

There is a new trend taking over TikTok and it's all about raising your Ya Ya Ya...

The video that bucked the trend is of a vocal coach, Jodie Langel (@jodielangel) teaching a student how to stop her vocal crack when singing “I’d Rather Be Me,” from Mean Girls The Musical.

In the clip, Langel can be seen telling the student to momentarily change the lyrics from “raise your right finger” to “raise your ya ya ya” as she extended her arm when singing the “ya ya ya” part.

Following these tweaks, the student no longer has a vocal crack and after practising Langel's technique she is now able to sing the original lyrics perfectly with no vocal cracks.

@jodielangel Voice cracks GONE with this trick!! #singing #singinglessons #vocalcoach #belting #fyp #voicecrack #theatrekid

Since then the the video has gone viral with a staggering 234 million views, as people in the comment section praised Langel's vocal coaching and have been raising their own ya ya ya's.

One person said: "didn’t realize how much vocal coaches actually helped".

"My toxic trait is thinking I could also do this," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I am currently raising my ya ya ya[happy]".

"MY DREAM IS GETTING A VOCAL COACH LIKE THIS," a fourth person commented.

Since this started going viral, people on TikTok have been humorously recreating the moment.

TikToker @katemalandra posted a video of her recreating the viral moment with her friend @mandi_kline and received over 19.6m views, and there's more where that came from.





@katemalandra Raise your yaya💜 the best teacher @mandi kline





While the audio from the original clip has been remixed and added into sports edits on the platform, for example, a basketball edit made by @crisbaskajt with the remixed audio has over 2.9m views.

@crisbaskajt Ja Morant Raise your ya ya // #edits #nbaedits #jamorant #Viral #fyp #dunk #edit #memphisgrizzlies #basketballedits #crisbaskajt #nba





Elsewhere, Russell Crowe's 'bad day' film scene has become a trending TikTok meme.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.