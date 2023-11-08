The trailer for Mean Girls: The Musical is here and fans can't wait for its release

19 years after the release of the original Mean Girls movie, the trailer for the musical counterpart has arrived, and fans are excited to relive the chick flick.

Tina Fey will be reprising her role, but there are new Plastics in town, with Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Bebe Wood, and Avantika Vandanapu taking on the roles.

The film is set for release in January 2024, and it looks remarkably like the original, just with more music, and a fresh, Gen-Z twist.