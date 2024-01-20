​Woman shocks TikTok viewers with tattoo of infamous Saltburn graveyard scene

A woman has sparked horrified reaction online after getting a tattoo of the infamous graveyard scene in Emerald Fennell's 2023 film Saltburn.

Cheyenne Burris (@garbageinfluencer), an American now living in Brighton, went viral after getting the design and posting it on TikTok.

So far, the video has got 2.6 million views, with many commenters voicing their shock at the decision.

Warning: spoilers lie ahead.

The tattoo depicts the much-talked about scene of Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan, humping the grave of his friend Felix, played by Jacob Elordi.

After the film's release, the scene quickly went viral, with many people shocked, and others reporting that it even ruined their family Christmas.

Burris, 28, got the design permanently inked on her thigh. She posted a video about it with the caption: "POV: the grave scene really affected you."

In a follow-up interview with People, Burris said she decided to get the tattoo after her fourth time watching the film.

"It took about an hour to complete and it's still healing now," she said.

Burris said she is friends with the tattoo artist who created the design, Helena Gifford.

"We had the best time. I made a Saltburn playlist and we just jammed out.

"She is insanely talented so all I did was provide my skin for a canvas."

Burris continued: "I think the grave scene is such a beautiful depiction of grief and romance; loving and missing someone so much that you’re naked in the soil of their grave because that’s the closest you can ever be to them again.

"There’s something so raw and primal about that, it resonated with me a lot and that’s what inspired me to get it tattooed."

The comments section underneath the post was divided. One person said: "This should be illegal."

Another person wrote: "I desperately need Barry Keoghan to be aware of this tattoo."

A third added: "You did not."

