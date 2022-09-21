Host of HQ Trivia reveals 'toxic' past of quiz app everyone was obsessed with

One of the hosts from popular quiz app, HQ Trivia, has spoken out about the 'toxic' culture of the show everyone was obsessed with.

In 2018, thousands tuned into the daily live quiz show via their phones, but Sarah Pribis says there was a lot of behind-the-scenes politics that contributed to its demise.

"While it was the best time of my life, it was also some of the most stressful", she said on TikTok.

She added there's a CNN documentary coming out next year about the game's fall.

