TikToker gets kicked out of pool in Thailand by this cheeky animal

A man relaxing by the pool got the ultimate fright when some unexpected visitors rocked up...

TikToker Kane Smith (@kane_smith97) took a dip in the pool while on a solo trip in Thailand and was taking a selfie when he suddenly yelled at the sight in front of him.

He then flipped the camera to share his view of a monkey approaching him, causing him to understandably curse in fear as the creature got closer to the pool.

But that wasn't all, as Kane quickly spotted more monkeys slowing making their way towards him, with the five of them drinking the pool water at one point.

Then suddenly a massive monkey comes out of nowhere, to which Kane says "Oh s***" as it plodded in his direction.

That's when the TikToker decided to make a run for it as the monkeys began to chase him, though he initially managed to scare them off by yelling.

The camera was shaking as he made his escape and got to the bottom of the stairs, where the video then ended.

"Honestly the scariest moment of my life," he added in the caption. I apologise for all the swearing.. kinda thought my life was about to end… Started off with one monkey and then a full gang suddenly appeared."





@kane_smith97 Honestly the scariest moment of my life😭😭 I apologise for all the swearing.. kinda thought my life was about to end… Started off with one monkey and then a full gang suddenly appeared😭😭😭#solotravel #firstvid #thailand🌍🇹🇭

Since sharing his frightening experience, Kane's video has received 37.9 million views, 4.6 million likes, and thousands of comments from people who were terrified for him just watching the video and praised him for managing to get away from the troop.

One person said: "Why did you stay in there so long, I would’ve been well gone."

"Sorry IT CHASED YOU? I’d pass away," a second person wrote.

A third person posted: "You did a good job though back away slowly, showed you were loud big and scary when they charged up, and then back up more and booked it out of there. Probably should've left right away tho

"Love that you picked a bit of fight and a bit of flight," a fourth person commented.

Someone else added: "Not the massive one turning up at the end my soul would have left my body."

But the question is, did Kane make it to safety?

The following day, the TikToker posted a video update where he reassured viewers he was just fine and managed to escape the monkeys.

@kane_smith97 Replying to @Charmane Isabella IM ALIVE😍 🎉 Guys thank you so much for blowing this up like you have! I never expected this. I’ll try answer as many questions asap! Just thought I’d upload this brief video as a little update as everyone thought I was dead🤣🤣#thailand #solotravel

"So guys the first thing I need to say is I'm here, I'm alive," he said from the beach. "I'm Ko Samui right now and I'm alive, I survived the monkeys."

In another video, he revealed how he had to jump into the first room he saw as the monkeys were chasing him down from the rooftop pool.

"Not that many people go there, and I can kind of understand why if that's a regular occurrence," he said.

