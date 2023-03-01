Meet the rare one-eyed baby 'Cyclops' goat born on farm in Thailand

A rare one-eyed baby goat baffled farmers after it was born in Thailand on Monday (27 February) - and they're amazed it's still alive.

"I was so surprised. I've been raising goats for a long time, but it's the first time I've encountered one like this", says farm owner, Suparat Jitlang.

The kid has one eye and no nose, meaning it breathes exclusively from its mouth, but is apparently still healthy enough.

It's believed to be suffering cyclopia, a genetic defect where the brain fails to divide properly into two hemispheres during development.

