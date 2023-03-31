UberEats customer charged for cancelled order because chef cut off his finger

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing bizarre claims that Uber Eats charged her for cancelling her order after the chef allegedly chopped his finger off.

TikToker Sami (@sami.schubert) wasn't pleased when she was hit with a $20 fee from the popular food delivery service, after deciding to order IHOP late at night.

Sam explained how the assigned driver urged her to cancel the order after claiming the chef had chopped off his finger. He told her there was an ambulance parked outside the restaurant.

"She said 'you should cancel this order,' because they're obviously not gonna be doing orders for a while," she said and proceeded to cancel.

It was then she allegedly received a notification from Uber Eats with a cancellation fee for inconveniencing the driver. Sami subsequently contacted customer services, who said reportedly said she should never cancel orders "based on the word of your driver."

@sami.schubert DO NOT USE UBEREATS!!!!!! 🙄🙄🙄 #greenscreen #ubereats #uber #usedoordash #doordash @ubereats





The clip was inundated with hundreds of comments, with one claiming the same happened to them through a different food delivery service. They shared how they tracked down the head of customer service on Linkedin and pleaded the case.

Another expressed how strangely common it is amongst delivery services. "That's happened twice to me now," they added.

A third said one takeaway delivery service charged them, despite delivering the food to the wrong address.

Meanwhile, one person theorised: "Maybe the driver scammed you $20 inconvenience fee instead of tip," to which Sami responded: "That's what I'm thinking. I have friends that work at restaurants that accept Uber orders and I guess drivers do it all of the time."

Uber Eats told Indy100 the company apologised to Sami, refunded her order and offered her some Uber cash as a good will gesture.

"Sorry you had this experience, we definitely let you down," the response to Sami read. "We refunded the order and sent Uber Cash to try and make this right."

