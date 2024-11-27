Couples, families and friendship groups are spilling the beans as part of a new "we listen and we don't judge" TikTok trend that has been going viral.

It basically involves people sitting in front of the camera being very serious (often with arms folded) as they decide to confess to things that the other person wasn't aware of.

To soften the blow, they say "We listen and we don’t judge" before each bombshell is revealed.

One of the most viral videos from the trend was from @daveandjanie which has received over 33.2m views where Janie informs Dave: "Sometimes I don't really have a headache."

@daveandjanie Well this was fun🤣

They then both say "We listen and we don’t judge," as Dave then admits to Janie that he sometimes "pretends to go to the bathroom when I hear chaos in the house, so you have to handle it not me".

TikTok creators and couple Nandzi and Blessed received over 8.3m views for their video where they both listened and tried not to judge each other as they joked the trend was their therapy.

Some of their confessions include watching episodes ahead of the other and then fake reacting to them when they watch them again together as a couple, turning up the heat on the AC and blaming it on global warming, and eating the other person's leftovers.

@nandziandblessed_ This is our therapy💀





Meanwhile, TikTokers Maria and Ethan (@mariadosshil) played an "intense" version of the game where Maria first admitted to Ethan that sometimes "when I'm doing the laundry I'll be checking your underwear for skid marks" to which Ethan couldn't quite believe it.



@mariadosshill maybe we are weird, idk, but we in love @ethanfair #ethannmaria #welistenandwedontjudge

Ethan then revealed that when he's in the shower alone he sometimes uses Maria's "girl products," as the video goes on the confessions get more intense and the TikTok has received nearly 26m views.

All in all, the videos are thoroughly entertaining to watch - and prove that we've all got some funny unserious secrets.

