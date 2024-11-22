Are 'pink tote lid moms' the most toxic viral trend of 2024?

'Pink tote lid moms’ are everywhere on TikTok recently, and the trend involves users discussing potentially toxic behaviour from their past.

It could potentially be one of the most toxic trends of 2024. That’s really saying something too, given we’ve had plenty over the past year – from people comparing themselves to Bella Hadid’s body measurements , to the emergence of controversial workplace trends like 'glossing' and 'pleasantism' .

Now, though, the internet has had its attention diverted by 'pink tote lid moms'.

What are pink tote lid moms and what is the trend about?

While the trend itself might not be toxic, it does focus on potentially toxic behaviour.

Rather than referring to one specific meme or video, the pink tote mom trend sees people opening up about some of their negative experiences with their parents while they were children.

The trend, also referred to as pink tote lid, began when a user named Jaycie posted a since-deleted video about her mother.

The deleted video [via The Sun] saw Jaycie revisit a time when her mother banged on the bathroom door while she was in the shower, with Jaycie then filming herself crying after an argument. Jaycie then revealed that all the commotion was the result of her mother wanting her to put away the ‘pink things’ in her room.

Ever since, people have been sharing experiences of a similar nature. Jaycie then removed the video after it received a lot of attention from other TikTok users, with Jaycie insisting that her mother is “not abusive”.

Since then, the video has inspired others to share their ‘pink tote mom’ moments.

Most of these videos concern moments from social media users’ childhoods that concern fallouts with parents which have stuck with people into adulthood.

While the trend does concern potentially toxic experiences, some videos do see people reflecting on their experiences and promising to learn from them as they become parents.

@aliciamgoble17 Break the curse. #pinktote #fyp #family

User @aliciamgoble17 is one person who posted a clip about the trend. The video saw Alicia crying, with the text caption reading: "Having a pink tote moment, and remembering that my entire life was made up of pink tote moments at home. I swore I'd never do that to my own family but generational habits are hard to break sometimes. My kids know I love them and I'm not perfect but I do my best to break the curse."

@barbellkat It’s okay to have feelings as an adult. What isn’t okay is being too prideful to apologize when the reaction of those feelings has a negative impact your child’s wellbeing. I have faith in this generation recognizing that parents have to apologize too ❤️‍🩹 #momsoftiktok #adhd #mentalhealth #pinktotemom #fyp

Others, like user @barbellkat, reflected on their own parenting as part of the trend. She wrote: "As a mom with ADHD and BPD, it breaks my heart knowing I probably am the 'pink tote mom' some days. However, I am apologetic and take accountability for those moments and that's what is important here."

People with concerns about the issues in this story can call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800 422 4453 or live chat at childhelphotline.org

