What is a girl hammer? TikTok trend explained

Content capturing different aspects of girlhood has recently been trending on TikTok, such as girl dinner, lazy girl jobs, and girl math - and now the latest one to become popular is the girl hammer trend.

"Girl hammer" is when a girl needs to use a hammer for a task but doesn't have one so she uses a different object as a substitute, such as a shoe, a hairbrush, a candle, or a book.

Anything strong enough to whack something into place, basically.

TikToker Madtod (@madtod) first used the term in a TikTok where she wrote: "Everyone's talking about girl dinner but nobody is talking about girl hammers," as she showed her pink hairbrush, a candle to secure hangings.

















Since this clip was posted, it has received 700,000 views, 135,000 likes and plenty of women in the comment section sharing the different objects they would use as a girl hammer.

One person said: "Candle, Bluetooth speaker, random wooden box, heavy book, empty pot ANYTHING I CAN FIND."

"The hydro flask will do it every time," another person wrote.

A third added: "Heavy? handheld? hammer!"

"Me and the white direct TV remote were besties when I was younger. homegirl was a BRICK," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "I grew up with a single mom and we use high heels. I was 12 when I found out what a hammer was."

Now, other women have been sharing their girl hammers - here are some of the best ones:





