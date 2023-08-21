American flies 3,000 miles to attend friend's wedding but goes to the wrong ceremony

A woman who travelled over 3,000 miles to attend her friend's wedding realised she was at the wrong venue and inadvertently crashed another couple's big day.

Arti (@firstseedfoods) flew from America to see her friend get hitched in Glasgow, Scotland but things didn't quite go to plan...

She posted a TikTok of the moment she realised she had made the mistake but she, alongside the bride and groom she just met managed to see the funny side of her mix-up.

“POV: You travelled >3,000 miles and accidentally showed up to the wrong wedding," the post caption read as Arti showed where she was.

“You’ve come to Scotland from America and come to the wrong wedding,” the bride’s brother joked in the video.

“It’s true, oh my gosh I’m at the wrong wedding," Arti replied.

“My wedding and her wedding,” the groom added as he gestured over to his new wife.

In her video caption, Arti wrote: "Congratulations Caitlin and Stephen, thanks for being such good sports and inviting me in for a drink."





@firstseedfoods congratulations Caitlin and Stephen🤗 thanks for being such good sports and inviting me in for a drink #weddingtiktok #scotland #ohno

Luckily, Arti was able to get to her friend's wedding after this, as she provided an update on her way (to the correct venue this time).

"Finally caught and Uber to the right wedding, missed the speeches tho[ugh]."

Since sharing her mishap, Arti's video has received 525,000 views, and a number of comments from people writing their thoughts.

One person said: "Ach it's Scotland, you're welcome anyway, have a drink and a bit of a ceilidh."

"And you just know you would have been made welcome too, great mistake," another wrote, to which Arti replied: "They were soooo hospitable and asked me to join them for a drink many times."

Someone else added: "This needs to turn into a rom-com movie NOW!!! Lol!!"

In a follow-up video, Arti provided more details on what happened and why she initially didn't realise she was at the wrong wedding.

"Immediately no one looked familiar, which is okay because I’m coming from out of town,” she explained.

“I didn’t know a lot of the wedding guests but then I saw the big board that said ‘Congratulations Caitlin and Stephen’ and I thought 'oh I must just be at the wrong entrance. Maybe it’s a big building and it’s hosting multiple events.'"

When chatting with the groom and bride's brother, who said they too went to the wrong place because of how similar the names of the two venues were.

Arti added that when she finally made it to the correct wedding, the bride and groom were "super chill" and happy she managed to make it.

