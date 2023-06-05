Woman ends up in hospital after mistaking superglue for eyedrops

A woman has been hospitalised thanks to an unfortunate mix-up.

In a viral clip posted to TikTok, 22-year-old Lyd (@icyylyd) urged her 112,000 followers to always "read the bottles" after she applied what she thought were eyedrops, only to discover she had doused herself in super glue.

Lyd shared a montage of the horrifying incident, starting with a gruesome image of her eye glued shut.

"They had me apply an ointment that breaks down and dissolves the glue," she wrote over a brief recording of her rubbing the cream on the affected eye.

She then showed herself being treated by medics on a hospital bed, explaining that the cream didn't work. This meant a doctor was forced to pick at the glue in an attempt to remove it.

After several attempts, Lyd was taken into a private room where her eye was finally opened with a metal tool.

She concluded by showing viewers her bloodshot eye after successfully being opened.

"I'm in so much pain," she wrote while holding a compress against it.

Inevitably, the TikTok soon spread across the platform, with a staggering 5.4 million views and thousands of comments from concerned users.

"Oh my god girl … I hope you get better and I’m praying there’s no damage to your eye," one person wrote, to which Lyd responded: "Thankyou. In a lot of pain and vision is still not the best. They gave me antibiotic eye drops."

Another added: "Superglue evil for designing their bottles the same as eyedrop bottles."

Meanwhile, one medic claimed the mortifying incident is more common than people may think.

They wrote: "Former ophthalmic tech here! This happens WAY more often than you’d think. Sometimes the only way is to trim the lashes down."

