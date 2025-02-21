Woman's hilarious way of leaving a lasting impression on dating apps divides internet

Navigating dating apps can be a minefield - but one woman is creatively making the first move by utilising her Photoshop skills and AI with her matches.

TikToker Madeline Salazar (@immadsal) has been going viral after sharing how she takes a photo from her match's profile and hilariously (and seamlessly) edits herself with the help of AI into the photo.

So this gives the guy insight into what they would look like as a couple.

In one of her videos (Adding Myself to Guys Bumble Pics Pt. XIX) she shared her reason for doing this: “I thought my Bumble match had such cute pictures but I thought I could make them even cuter…by adding myself! So I photoshopped myself in and sent it to him,” she said.

Taking to TikTok, Salazar, who calls herself a Photoshop and AI expert/comedian," has shared the editing process and the amusing response from her matches.

This has since become a series where the creator has photoshopped herself in various scenarios such as hiking, horseriding, sailing (Titanic pose and all), running and many more.

One of her most viral videos from the series has over 3.5m views where she added herself to a photo of her match kayaking, with Salazar going all out by holding a pole to make it look like she was paddling with her potential beau.

The detailed process included her adding a life jacket and a dolphin in the distance and she also made the water and sky even bluer.

@immadsal Replying to @TrailTwats Anyone up for a tandem kayak? #datingtips #funny #bumble #photoshop

"Anyone up for a tandem kayak?" she asked in the caption, and viewers in the comments were thoroughly amused by Salazar's series and impressed with her editing skills.

One person said: "This is insane to the wrong person but HILARIOUSSSS to the right one!"

"This is the only use of AI that I will accept," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "How could they not reply??? That is the best conversation starter ever."

"If you guys start dating, this will make a fantastic story. And you'll have to recreate the picture," a fourth person commented.

But the question is... does this series secure Salazar a date?

The answer is yes, as in a recent video that TikToker shared that she went on a date with a guy called Ryan who she sent a photo of herself edited onto an image of him on a boat with the two sporting life jackets and big smiles.

This was in response to Ryan's prompt “What’s your dream vacation destination?”





@immadsal Part 1 | Full story on my YT! Bumble BTS Ep 5

Ryan was clearly a fan of the unique first move as he replied: "10/10 on creativity," with a clapping emoji and added: "I’m impressed," and the pair went back and forth as Salazar learned the guy was in town on a work trip.

But the two talked once more when he found out about Salazar's TikTok series when women began messaging him on the dating apps.

According to Salazar, he“had a good sense of humor” about it and said the TikTok was “funny" and so offered to buy her a drink.

This was the first time Salazar had met up with a match from her series so she quizzed him on his thoughts about her outlandish opening move.

“I was nervous he would think I was crazy but he didn’t he thought it was really funny,” she shared.

