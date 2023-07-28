The 'You're My Bird' sculpture from viral TikTok trend explained

There is always a new trend circulating on TikTok, and the most recent one making rounds involves people writing "You're my bird."

As part of the trend, users are posting photos of themselves with a friend, partner, family member or loved one along with the writing "you're my bird," as part of a slideshow.

Emotional music also plays in the background, as people swipe to the second image that reads: "You're what?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For the third and final image in the slideshow, there is a photo of a male sculpture saying “I can’t do this anymore” while a bird replied: “Yes you can.”

The bronze sculpture itself is a small metal bird that is flying and lifting a man off the floor using its two feet to lift him up from his shirt.

So when people say a loved one is "their bird," it means when you're feeling down they are someone who helps you to get back up on your feet.

@ayeesidh I love this trend❤️ i rmr when i had my baby & was going through some of the darkest days during post partum all i wanted was to just curl up in my moms lap and let out all my emotions. Thankful for her ❤️❤️❤️ | #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #lovingmom #iloveyoumom

Oslo-based Norweigan artist Fredrik Raddum is the artist behind the sculpture which is from a 2017 collection called ‘Hacienda Paradise– Utopia Experiment’ displayed at art gallery Galleri Brandstrup.

The sculptures are based on a true story from the 1930s where a group of Europeans left their homes to live on the Galápagos Islands, with the move being described as "The Galápagos Affair," according to My Modern Met.

During this time there were unsolved disappearances on the Galapagos island of Floreana and a documentary was made on the subject back in 2013 titled: "The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden."

Elsewhere, Martin Scorsese acting 'silly' becomes TikTok’s unlikely new obsession, the 'Boy Dinner' TikTok trend explained and PinkyDoll sparks backlash after announcing Hollywood job.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.