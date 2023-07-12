Zayn Malik fans are struggling to believe how strong his British accent is after six years of no interviews, and moving out to Pennsylvania out of the spotlight.

Malik originally hails from Bradford, England, so has a more northern regional accent than what fans across the pond are used to hearing.

The star even revealed in his new Call Her Daddy interview that his dog is called 'Fumper' rather than 'Thumper' to reflect his hometown accent.



