Zayn Malik finally speaks out on infamous 2021 incident with Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik has finally spoken out about what happened during his infamous 2021 incident with Yolanda Hadid, in his first interview for six years.

The One Direction star delicately approached the topic, which involved his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mum accusing him of getting into an 'altercation' and hurling abuse at her.

"I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too", he said, saying he didn't speak about it as he didn't want his daughter to 'look back' at it.

"I believe I dealt with it in the best way."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters