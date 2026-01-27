America's Next Top Model documentary lifts the lid on 'horrific' tv moments

A new documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,, lifts the lid on some of the most controversial and, at times, “horrific” moments from the hit reality series.

Former contestants and judges, including Tyra Banks, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and Miss J. Alexander, revisit scandals such as extreme makeovers, body-shaming challenges and episodes that left models in tears.

Cycle 6 winner Danielle Evans calls parts of her experience “horrific” and “so f***ed up,” including dental alterations pushed by production.

Banks herself, going on record to discuss the show for the first time, admits the show sometimes “went too far,” acknowledging the intense pressure and problematic elements behind the scenes.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.