An Australian man was mistakenly bombarded with thousands of messages and calls after people tried to cast their vote in the final of the Aussie version of The Voice.

Brisbane local Antoni was shocked to find his phone blowing up with texts from members of the public after people mistakenly sent him messages thinking they were contacting the show’s official voting line.

Viewers were told to text their favourite artist’s name to a number in order to support them, with a maximum of three votes for each person.

The show never showed the incorrect number, but as Antoni’s phone number was just one number off the correct one he was contacted by people mistakenly.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to news.com.au he said: “I deleted the first few hundred (messages) because I thought I was being spammed, not realising people were voting. I have not watched the show and had no idea why people were texting me the contestant names.

Lachie Duets With Rita Ora - Lady Gaga | The Grand Finale | The Voice Australia www.youtube.com

“It wasn’t until I saw an advert with the mobile number posted that I realised how close it was to my number… and the penny dropped.”

He went on to say: “I have probably a couple of thousand texts that could be added up, and a few hundred voice messages where people verbally voted.”

“As you can imagine, my mobile is key part of my work so having it go off at all times of the day and night, it got to a point where I had to put it in ‘do not disturb’ mode, which meant I have missed many calls and text messages as I had to try and decipher between real messages from colleagues vs all of the voting messages from random people.”

Rita and Lachie celebrate winning the final over the weekend Channel 7

Things reached a peak during Sunday’s final, which saw Lachie Gill beat Thando Sikwila, Jordan Tavita and Faith Sosene.

Lachie’s victory ensured a win for Team Rita Ora, beating other judges Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.