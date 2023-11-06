Big Brother viewers call for 'offensive' item be removed after Matthew Perry's death

Big Brother viewers have commented on the layout of the house, calling on producers to remove the “offensive” hot tub in recognition of Matthew Perry’s death.

Perry died aged 54 on 28th October. The actor’s official cause of death is still under investigation, but he is believed to have died in an apparent drowning after being found in his jacuzzi.

There’s a hot tub inside the Big Brother house, and some fans have taken to social media calling for it to be removed.

A fan posted on the ’Big Brother UK Group’ on Facebook and wrote: “I think they should remove the hot tub out in respect to [Matthew] Perry it’s offensive.”

A Twitter/X user reposted the comment and wrote: “Oh my god. The Big Brother Facebook mums have reached a new level of unhinged.”

Another commented: “They should remove the whole house. His hot tub was in a house.”

Five days after the Chandler Bing actor’s death, his fellow sitcom stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, gathered at a cemetery in Los Angeles where Perry was laid to rest.

They previously released a joint statement expressing their “devastation” over the “unfathomable loss”.

It comes after Big Brother contestant Tom exploded in a foul-mouthed rant on Sunday 5 November on the show.

His outburst came after a blazing row in the divided house, with participants reportedly being locked down for two hours before Paul and Dylan were booted out in a shock double eviction.

Tom was left in tears after Paul said his goodbyes and lost his rag when he spotted rival housemates laughing.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel