Rebekah Vardy 'deeply ashamed' of Peter Andre 'chipolata' comment

Rebekah Vardy has spoken on how she "deeply regrets" the 'chipolata' comments made about Peter Andre, in her first interview since losing the 'Wagatha Christie' case.

"I didn’t leak that, that was a story that I put my name to and it was something that I deeply regret," she told TalkTV's Kate McCann.

"That was wrong for him to be brought into that situation and that had nothing to do with it and what I was accused of."

Peter Andre expressed his upset at her comments made about his body.

