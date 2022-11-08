This is how much this year's I'm A Celebrity contestants were paid

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 has kicked off, and there are 12 celebrities signed up to take on the gruelling Australian jungle.

Of course, they were payed hefty figures to be there, which should make the three-week diet of rice and beans slightly easier to cope with.

Boy George has reportedly been given the "highest pay cheque in the history of the show", and sources suggest it could be close to £500,000.

Meanwhile, late addition Matt Hancock has reportedly settled for £400,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

