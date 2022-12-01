For his next guest... David Letterman is interviewing Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky in the most unlikely of places.

Letterman, 75, traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine earlier this year to interview Zelensky for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

As the leader of Ukraine, Zelensky has been advocating and fighting for his country as they fend off Russia in its war.

With the looming threat of missile strikes, the capital has turned into an unpredictably dangerous place. This meant that Letterman needed to interview Zelensky in a safe, secure location.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



So, the two men sat down to speak underground in the Kyiv Metro Station.

Photos and videos from the interview circulated around social media showing the two men speaking in front of a production crew as metros passed by.

It is unclear when the interview was filmed but Netflix said it will air "later this year" in the form of a standalone special.

Likely the two men will address the war that has been going on in Ukraine since February when Russia invaded the country. Zelensky has conducted interviews with television stations and publications since it occurred, hoping to bring awareness to his country.

The Ukrainian President has been praised for his outspoken advocacy.

Netflix

Letterman started his Netflix show in 2018 after leaving late-night cable television in 2015 after hosting late night shows for 33 years.

He kicked off My Next Guest Needs No Introduction by interviewing former president Barack Obama. Across four seasons and one special, Letterman has interviewed other notable people like musician Billie Eilish, actor Will Smith, rapper Kanye West, and more.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.