'Doccy Who’ trends as Doctor Who fans mock complaint about ‘cutesy’ name

If you thought people calling the late Queen’s platinum jubilee the “Platty Joobs” was weird, fans of the hit BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who are now jokingly referring to the programme as “Doccy Who” after a viewer took to an anonymous Twitter/X account to tell Whovians who were supposedly using the nickname to “f*** right off”.

In a tweet shared on Monday, the individual fumed: “Doctor Who fan for over 50 years. I’m no gatekeeper but cutesy ‘fans’ who call it ‘Doccy Who’ can f*** right off.”

Sounds like gatekeeping to us, but we digress…

Never shying away from a bit of fun, the online Doctor Who fandom decided to ridicule the complaint to the extent that the phrase was trending on the social media platform on Tuesday:

The silliness sure kept Doctor Who fans entertained as they await the return of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday in May, after their first full episode together in last year’s Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road”.

We had already seen Gatwa in the third and final 60th anniversary special “The Giggle” back in November, when David Tennant “bigenerated” Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor in a surprise regeneration twist.

Elsewhere, there’s reports Gibson will be “replaced” as a companion after her first series, with Andor actor Varada Sethu taking her place.

The Mirror quotes a source which told the outlet: “Millie Gibson has all but left now and there’s a brand new companion, which is really exciting. Russell [T Davies] is keeping things moving and isn’t letting the grass grow.”

Meanwhile Gatwa appeared to address the speculation on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair of them on set and writing: “My lil [heart emoji].”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.