Global superstar Céline Dion has sent a warm Thanksgiving greeting to fans around the world.

In a recent social-media post, she extended festive good wishes, hoping everyone enjoys the holiday with love, laughter and cherished moments with loved ones.

This message comes as Dion continues to share heartfelt thanks with her supporters, reflecting on their “unwavering support” during her health journey and career re-emergence.

Wishing you all a warm and happy Thanksgiving, “from Céline with love.”

