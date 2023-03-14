EastEnders' Stacey Slater to 'join OnlyFans' in cost-of-living storyline

A new EastEnders storyline is reportedly going see Stacey Slater set up an OnlyFans amid her financial struggles.

The mum-of-two played by Lacey Turner has been feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis and is struggling to make ends meet and will join a content subscription-based platform to help provide for her loved ones.

Stacey who has gone through a lot over the years in Albert Square has been described by a source as being "tough as they come," and that she "will do anything for her family."

"Following the recent shocking storyline where her 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant, Stacey’s aware she’ll have another mouth to feed so gets to work," the source told The Sun.

"In the cost of living crisis, Only Fans has seen a boom in a similar kind of creator - mums and dads just trying to care for their families."

OnlyFans has become a popular platform in recent years where some of the website's biggest stars earn millions each year.

The source added that the story will be "handled sensitively," and that "Lacey is a safe pair of hands on every kind of storyline."

indy100 has contacted EastEnders for comment.



It's not the first time OnlyFans has been mentioned in a storyline on the soap, as Freddie Slater also has an account on the platform.

Elsewhere, Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn was axed from the show after refusing to remove racy photos from her real-life OnlyFans account.

