Eastenders just revealed its big Christmas storyline 10 months in advance

To celebrate the 38th anniversary of Eastenders, the hit soap surprised viewers with a show-first last night (20 February) - a flash-forward by 10 whole months.

That means that fans have already had a sneak-peek at the upcoming Christmas storyline, which includes Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) caught up in the death of a currently-unknown man.

This is going to be seriously juicy.

