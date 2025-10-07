Monster: The Ed Gein Story has taken over both Netflix and the internet, and now that we've binged the show, you'll find us firmly down a rabbit hole entertaining our curiosity on one of America's most notorious body snatchers.

Gein, also known as the Butcher of Plainfield, has been the inspiration behind a number of major thrillers for his heinous crimes, which included digging up graves and skinning victims, using their body parts as furniture and accessories.

While the Netflix drama sees him commit a number of atrocities, in real life, he only ever admitted to two murders - that of Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden - and he spent the rest of his life in a psychiatric facility following his arrest in 1957.

Wikipedia

While names like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy have gained household status, it's only now that the world is waking up to the real face behind some of the most chilling adaptations of a generation.

So, you've scared yourself silly at Charlie Hannam's Ed Gein - now what? Well, if you're ready to be spooked all over again, here are four movies that were inspired by the real Ed Gein that you should consider adding to your watch list...

1. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Arguably one of the most terrifying horror movies of all time, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre itself is based on fiction, but does draw comparisons to Ed Gein.

Its production appeared in the Netflix show too, with Tobe Hooper (played by Will Brill), getting the idea for the movie off the back of Gein's crimes.

Most notably, Leatherface, the protagonist of the movie, wears a mask made out of the human skin of his victims.

The general plot sees Sally and her four friends go to visit her grandfather's grave, after reports that there'd been body snatching in the area. However, after taking a detour to visit her grandfather's old house, they're confronted by the cannibalistic Sawyer clan, led by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface.

2. Psycho (1960)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

One of the main sub-plots of Monster: The Ed Gein Story focuses around the production of 1960s film, Psycho; and the movie is very much real.

It was the first major movie directly influenced by Gein, and follows Marion Crane, a secretary on the run after stealing money from her boss, who accidentally stumbles upon the Bates Motel following a storm.

Little does she know that the motel's owner, Norman Bates, has a love of taxidermy and a difficult relationship with his mother - sound familiar? We won't spoil too much, but if you were ever wondering where that iconic slasher shower scene came from, look no further.

3. Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Another classic horror, Silence of the Lambs has an all-star cast of Jodie Foster (as Clarice Starling), a top FBI agent in-training, and Anthony Hopkins as the infamous Dr Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist who also happens to be a serial killer and cannibal.

Clarice is investigating another case when she visits Hannibal - that of Buffalo Bill - who made skin suits and masks from his victims, as well as kept trophies from his most violent kills; all of which was inspired by Ed Gein.

A truly mind-bending watch.

4. Deranged (1974)

Deranged

Religion and misogyny, two big themes in Ed Gein's life, take centre stage in Deranged, and follow Ezra Cobb, a middle-aged man who turns into a serial killer and grave robber following the death of his mother - who coincidentally - also thought women were evil.

Much like in Monster, Cobb keeps the corpse of his mother and begins to think she's still alive, as he attempts to piece her back together, and uses the trophies from his grave-robbing to decorate his home.

Why not read...

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - What's the true story behind Netflix's 'disturbing' new show?

Wayward: Is Netflix's latest creepy thriller a true story?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



