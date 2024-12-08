Fallout Season 2 first official image shared online

The first official image of filming for the second season of Fallout has been posted by one of its actors on social media.

Fallout is the hit Prime Video TV adaptation of the iconic Bethesda game franchise with the same name, a series of role-playing video games where players navigate a bleak, nuclear war town post apocalyptic America.



Following the success of the first series, Fallout was quickly commissioned for a second season.

And the first glimpse of filming for the new season has been shared on Instagram by actor Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul.

Goggins posted on Instagram: "Back in the saddle… #Deux. Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this s**t for the love of the Game."

That seemingly confirms The Ghoul is back in the second season of Fallout.

It's not yet known when the second season will release, although it will be a little while away yet if filming is still ongoing.

Fallout is one of the biggest TV series Prime Video has produced.

