The 14 funniest memes as the Great British Bake Off returns

It's that time of year again - the Great British Bake Off is back on our screens.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to judge a new cohort of contestants hoping to win the coveted baking competition, with hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond providing the laughs as they have also returned for hosting duties.

The Barbie movie may have been released last year, but the new series opened with all things hot pink as Alison, Noel, and Prue had a Barbie makeover, with Paul channelling Ken.

In the surreal clip, Alison floated down from the sky where Noel appeared and there was a debate on who was the best Barbie, with Kenified Paul having to step in, and is then joined by Prue who was sporting Weird Barbie garms.

Moving on, this week's theme was Cake Week with the signature baking being a Loaf Cake, then for the technical challenge contestants had to bake an identical set of eight mini Battenberg cakes, and finally for the Showstopper, the bakers were required to make a hyper realistic cake that looked exactly like their chosen object.

Some of the cakes created for the Showstopper included Sumayah's pet duck Pato, Georgie's Fanny the chicken (cue the innuendos), Hazel's handbag, Mike's stack of books, John's perfect brunch, and many more.

The series opener also saw the first Hollywood handshake, given to Illiyin, for her widely praised ‘Cinnamon Roll’ Loaf Cake.

The Great British Bake Off is available to watch on Channel 4.

