Prue Leith orders her Tory MP son to 'man up' over assisted dying stance

Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith has criticised her Tory MP son's stance on assisted dying by telling him to "man up".
Danny Kruger said he doesn't think women have ‘an absolute right to bodily autonomy' off the back of Roe v Wade being overturned.
"I think he’s quite wrong… I’m hoping that he will not manage to muster all his mates in Parliament," she said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
"It’s my life. He’s going to lose me within six months anyway. So, man up and bare it a few months earlier."
