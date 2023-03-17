Alison Hammond confirms huge hosting role - and the public are thrilled

Alison Hammond has confirmed she'll be joining the Great British Bake Off as Noel Fielding's new co-host, leaving fans delighted.

The host, who was favourite to be on the show following the departure of Matt Lucas, announced the news by interviewing mini baked figures of herself and Noel, along with Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

"I'm so excited. As you can see my colleagues are absolutely speechless," she jokes.

She'll appear on the show from season 14.

