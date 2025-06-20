This new Netflix documentary is being dubbed the most 'heartbreaking' yet

We're always on the hunt for our next big watch, and one thing Netflix never fails to deliver on is a documentary, however, a new release on 20 June has been dubbed the streaming platform's most "heartbreaking" yet.

Grenfell: Uncovered follows the stories of the families who lived in Grenfell Tower, London, when the devastating blaze broke out on 14 June 2017, taking at least 72 lives.

The building still stands today, wrapped in a protective covering, as investigations into the fire have been long, but it's thought that the rapid speed at which the fire spread was due to combustable cladding that still remains on thousands of buildings across the UK today.

Now, those who lost their homes in the fire are campaigning for justice not only for the neighbours they lost in what's undoubtably one of the biggest modern injustices and preventable tragedies of our time, but to make sure it can never happen again.

Former prime minister, Theresa May, even appears in the documentary talking about how legislative axes saw building companies cut corners when it came to safety.

Netflix

“Survivors, witnesses and experts tell the story of the tragic fire that engulfed a residential tower block in London — and the investigation that ensued", the official synopsis reads.

Initial reviews brand the show an "important" piece of investigative journalism, and viewers have been left "heartbroken" over reliving the horrors of what happened.

"I have a mixture of feelings watching #GrenfellUncovered on #Netflix I'm angry, frustrated, devastated & upset. Someone needs to be held accountable & should serve prison time!", one person wrote.

"5mins into the #GrenfellUncovered doc on #Netflix and I'm already tearing up, this is gonna be a hard watch", another wrote.

"Almost half of those who died in #Grenfell were disabled people or children. 41% of disabled residents died. 85% of those who died were from the global majority. Many were working-class. The lack of accountability is rooted in racism, classism and ableism #Grenfelluncovered", another noted.

A truly heartbreaking watch.

Why not read...

Fire investigation dog who attended Grenfell retires after 12 years of service

You've got just weeks left to watch this fan-favourite movie series on Netflix

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.