You’ve got just weeks left to watch ‘best’ movie franchise before it leaves Netflix

We've just got the full list of of films and TV shows leaving Netflix in July 2025, and it's going to be a rough month for streaming to say the least.

Sure, there's plenty of great new shows out, including Ginny & Georgia season 3 and Sirens, but we're losing some major award winners.

Those leaving include Dune: Part Two, 13 Going On 30, and the Oceans movies, however, there's one franchise saying au revoir that will leave its fan base heartbroken.

On 1 July, all five of the Twilight movies will be removed from Netflix, according to What's On Netflix.

That includes the original film, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn parts One and Two.

It may come as a shock to some viewers, given that it only made its return to the streaming service in May.

Of course, fans will best remember it as the saga that sparked a vampire vs werewolf movement back in 2008, with Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson getting their big breaks.

The original film has over 250,000 Rotten Tomatoes reviews and still maintains a cool score of 72 per cent.

Fans are already sharing their disappointment at the news.

"I said 'mom they're taking twilight off Netflix :(' she says 'good then your yearly phase will be over.' ok girl", one fan responded to the news.

"Why is netflix getting rid of the twilight series already?! what the f***", another added.

So, will it be gone for good?

Probably not. Netflix goes through phases of removing and re-adding movies and TV shows, usually down to demand versus renewing licensing for them, so fingers crossed Twilight will return to our screens in the near future...again.

