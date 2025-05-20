The Handmaid's Taleseason 6 is well underway, and the reviews are coming in thick and fast for the final season of the dystopian drama. Dare we even say dystopian anymore? We're looking at you, Trump.

New episodes will drop every Tuesday at midnight ET — or Monday nights at 9pm for those on the West Coast. Just in time forThe White Lotus season 3 ending.

And if the show wasn't already set to go out with a bang, episode nine premiered a first listen of Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) album, with 'Look What You Made Me Do' appearing in the show.

Given that season five was released almost two years ago now, here's a reminder of how things ended: June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) decided to flee the anti-refugee sentiment in Canada, however, as she headed for the train with Luke (OT Fagbenle), he was arrested for assaulting a Gilead sympathiser.

June makes it onto the train and is still determined to save Hannah who is still trapped in Gilead, before history repeats itself once more.

Season six is set for even more action too.

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character,” the synopsis reads.

“This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

And fans are enjoying it so far too, because the first three episodes have debuted with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 per cent and plenty of praise.

"The Handmaid’s Tale is still more than capable of nightmarish images and emotionally potent sequences. Moss has become perhaps the series’ finest director in addition to anchoring a still powerful cast", one top critic wrote on the site.

"Clearly better than season five. Performances as always impeccable and Moss' direction is incredible", a viewer added.

Another fan of the show wrote: "Acting, script, cinematography all fantastic!"

We can't wait to binge this next.

