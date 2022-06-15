Netflix viewers brand disturbing documentary 'real-life Handmaid's Tale'

A new Netflix documentary has been dubbed the 'modern-day Handmaid's Tale' as it looks into the disturbing and secretive world of the FLDS Church.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey explores self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs and the 400+ children who were forced into underage marriage and pregnancy, as well as psychological abuse in the name of religion.

Never-seen-before footage and interviews with those who fought their way out of the 'cult' that terrified them for years.

Similarly to Margaret Attwood's book, women are treated as fertility slaves in a religious regime.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

