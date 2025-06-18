Sequel to one of most-loved comedies finally lands on Netflix in July

If you're on the hunt for your next favourite watch on Netflix, there's just weeks to go before the sequel to one of the biggest comedies of the last three decades drops - and we can't wait.

However, with recent major additions to the platform including a new series of Black Mirror and Ginny & Georgia season 3, we're also saying goodbye to some much-loved shows and movies too, including theTwilight saga, and the Oceans franchise.

But every loss makes way for something new, right? And you're going to be excited for this one.

It's been 29 years since the original Happy Gilmore premiered, with Adam Sandler in the title role of the golfing comedy, that follows the story of a wannabe hockey player who turns his hand to a golfing tournament in a bid to save his grandmother's home.

Now, Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from 25 July.

Watch the trailer here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Adam Sandler will be returning as Happy, along with previous cast members, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald.

There'll also be a few new cameos including Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, Post Malone, and Eminem. Quite the cast if you ask us.

We'll even see a few pros appearing, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

While we don't have too many details about the plot (they're saving it for the release date, after all), the story will see Happy (Sandler) dust off his golf clubs once again when he needs to raise $300,000 to send his daughter to ballet school.

We know this is going to be a good one.

Why not read...

You've got just weeks to watch 'best' movie franchise before it leaves Netflix

Netflix's first non-linear series can be watched 40,000 ways and still make sense

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.





