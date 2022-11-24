Netflix's first non-linear series can be watched 40,000 ways and still make sense

Netflix is about to drop its first non-linear series, mean you can watch the episodes in any order, and there's over 40,000 potential combinations.

Kaleidoscope, which has eight episodes, follows the story of a $7 billion heist and the team of thieves behind it, with each episode named after a colour.

So, if you and your friends are watching different episodes at the same time, you'll still be able to connect the dots and make sense of it all.

Kaleidoscope is expected for release on 1 January 2023.

