Harry Potteris returning to our screens in the form of an HBO TV series and is set to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.

The show will be a decade long with seven seasons and has been described as "a faithful adaptation of the iconic books" since each season will delve into each book in the J.K. Rowling series.

While fans still have a long wait until the first season comes out, here is everything we know about the TV adaptation.

Who has been confirmed so far?

John Lithgow is currently the only cast member officially confirmed for the Harry Potter TV series. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Only one actor has officially been confirmed to be part of the series, actor John Lithgow, who will play beloved Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore - a role previously played by actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the film franchise, as well as by Toby Regbo and Jude Law in the Fantastic Beasts prequel films.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me, Lithgow explained to Varietyabout getting the role. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life. I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes."

However, the actor has received backlash from some for accepting the role due to Harry Potter author JK Rowling's involvement as executive producer on the show, who has been accused of transphobia in recent years. Lithgow played a trans woman in the 1982 film The World According to Garp.

Which actors have been rumoured?

(Left) Janet McTee is rumoured to be in talks to play Professor Minerva McGonagal, and (right) Paapa Essiedu is also reportedly in discussions to play Professor Severus Snape in the show. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images and Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for British Vogue

According to Deadline, actress Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagal, who was previously played by the late Dame Maggie Smith in the film series and by Fiona Glascott in the Fantastic Beasts prequel films. Other actors linked to the character include Sharon Horgan and Rachel Weisz, as per The Independent.

Meanwhile, Deadline also reported Paapa Essiedu, is in final talks to portray Professor Severus Snape. The late Alan Rickman portrayed the character in the film adaptations.

Last December, writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner confirmed at a Max event in London that the series will stick to the “canonical” age of Snape, who will be only 31 - and for reference, Essiedu is in his 30s.

What has HBO said about casting rumours?

Despite all the rumours surrounding the potential cast for the series, HBO has declined to comment.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” it said in a statement. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

How are Harry, Ron and Hermoine being cast?

There has been an opening casting call for the three leads, and any actors who want the chance to play Harry, Ron or Hermione in the show must be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025.

The actors who will play the iconic trio have not yet been confirmed.

