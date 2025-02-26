John Lithgow has been cast as Albus Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter TV series - and the news has caused a huge stir online.

The 79-year-old will be the latest actor to play the beloved headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts. The role was previously played by actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the film franchise.

Speaking to Variety.Lithgow shared his thoughts on being cast in the iconic part, saying: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life. I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.

"Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes."



The HBO series is set to be seven seasons long, so a season for each book in the J.K. Rowling series.

This casting announcement has sparked plenty of social media reactions, and it's fair to say they are pretty mixed in their opinions.

Some shared memes, expressed intrigue and had positive things to say about Lithgow being the latest actor to take on the role of playing Dumbledore.









"First casting I've seen for this series that looks good," one person said.





Another shared that the casting news piqued their "curiosity".

A third person posted: "John Lithgow is so talented, and I'm sure he can bring Dumbledore to life, and this will be a great exclamation point at the end of his career."





"American John Lithgow is going to wind up playing the two greatest Brits of the last 150 years or so (Dumbledore and Churchill), and I think that’s beautiful," a fourth person commented, referring to Lithgow playing the British prime minister in Netflix series The Crown.





However, users were also greatly disappointed in Lithgow joining the project where Harry Potter author JK Rowling is an executive producer on the show.

Rowling has been widely criticised in recent years, accused of being transphobic and has received backlash for this both from Harry Potter fans as well as cast members of both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchises.

In particular, some highlighted the fact that Lithgow received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Academy Awards in 1982 for his role as transgender character Roberta Muldoon in the comedy-drama The World According to Garp.

One person reacted: "This is disappointing, @JohnLithgow should know better than to put his support behind J.K. Rowling."





Another person added: "John Lithgow making a name for himself playing a trans woman character only to take the JK Rowling check at the end of his career is so f***ing annoying





While someone else shared an image from the film that was being referred to - The World According to Garp.





The Jose Mourinho headphone meme was also used to reflect this opinion.

"I do think John Lithgow is too good to play reheated Dumbledore for TV but he clearly doesn't think so and maybe I shouldn't think so either," an X, formerly Twitter user wrote.

The TV series is described as a "faithful adaptation” that “will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters ‘Harry Potter’ fans have loved for over twenty-five years," is anticipated to be released in sometime in 2026.

