Heated Rivalry creator is making new Netflix drama series about Alexander the Great

Jacob Tierney, the creator of the popular TV series Heated Rivalry is set to write, direct, and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series about Alexander the Great - and we're already sat for it.

The show will be a book-to-TV adaptation based on the 2009 novel The Golden Mean by Canadian author Annabel Lyon.

As for was we can expect, Netflix gave a hint with a plot synopsis, "As the Athenian empire is crumbling and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander. Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history."

Moreover, other executive producers on board include Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films, as well as Brendan Brady (Heated Rivalry) of Accent Aigu Entertainment.

“I fell in love with Annabel Lyon’s book The Golden Mean years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since,” Tierney told Netflix's Tudum. “Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life.”

On social media, fans have been sharing their excitement at the announcement of Tierney's next project.

One person said, "He did it for all of us queer people who had an unexplained obsession with ancient Greece as kids."













"Love that he’s adapting another Canadian author," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "Heated Rivalry has given the world a lot but perhaps the greatest thing of all is Jacob Tierney’s perpetual employment…this is gonna be great."





"Good luck to Jacob. I hope he will continue the tradition of working with new faces and discovering new names," a fourth person commented.

This latest news comes off the back of Tierney's wildly successful Crave series, Heated Rivalry, a gay hockey romance starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers book series.

