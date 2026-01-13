A self-tape from one of Marty Supreme’s breakout actors has gone viral, and fans think it proves exactly why she landed the role.

The audition clip from Odessa A'zion, widely shared on TikTok and X, showcases an intense, charismatic performance that shifts effortlessly between vulnerability and sharp humour, the kind of raw energy the Safdie brothers’ projects are known for.

Viewers have praised her screen presence and emotional control, with many calling the tape an “acting masterclass”.

As hype builds around Marty Supreme, the self-tape has only fuelled excitement, convincing audiences that the casting choice was absolutely spot on.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.