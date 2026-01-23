Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4: Is Demi coming back? Here's what we know

If there were ever a way to brighten a gloomy January, it's the news that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is returning for season 4.

The announcement was made on social media on 22 January, with familiar faces in the form of Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope and Whitney Leavitt all returning.

It's currently unclear if they'll be joined by Demi Engemann after a number of heated clashes with Momtok both on and off camera - and the 31-year-old leaving season 3 not on speaking terms with many of the other women.

We could see the rifts escalate further, too, as in the new trailer, we see the women of Utah admit tensions between them are at an "all time high", and as many of them pursue major opportunities away from the show, including Whitney on Dancing With The Stars, and Taylor taking on The Bachelorette.

It's going to be juicy.

When is season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives released?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuts on 12 March 2026 on Hulu and Disney+.

Who is coming back for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4?

Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope and Whitney Leavitt are all returning.

Has Demi Engemann quit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Right now, it’s unclear.

She ended last season on a sour note with the group, and she doesn’t appear in the first trailer for the upcoming fourth season.

That could mean she really has quit and there’s been no official announcement, or they’re saving her reconciliation for further promotional materials, or the show’s storyline itself.

“It’s a big decision, and I don’t take it lightly,” Demi told PEOPLE when she was quizzed on whether she’d return to the show . “I have had wonderful experiences doing the show”, she continued, adding that there were moments where she felt like it “wasn’t a good fit” - but was still considering her comeback.

“It’s been extended to me that the door is wide open and that I’m welcome back”, she noted.

You may remember that season 3 was a rather turbulent one for the 30-year-old. She was caught up in a scandal that involved Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette, who has since filed a lawsuit against both Demi, and the show’s producer, Jeff Jenkins Productions LLC.

Brunette alleges that defamatory accusations of sexual misconduct were made against him during the show’s third season, which have since harmed his reputation.

Neither of the accused have responded to the allegations publicly.

Watch the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 here:

