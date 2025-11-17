Will there be another season of 'IT: Welcome To Derry'? Everything we know so far

TV horror series IT: Welcome To Derry has hit screens and people already want to know if there will be another season.

The first episode of IT: Welcome To Derry premiered on 26 October 2025 and is based on the iconic horror novel It by author Stephen King . The series tracks the events that lead up to the first It movie (2017).

The cast includes actors Chris Chalk, Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider and Bill Skarsgård.

There are eight episodes comprising season one of the show, with each episode airing on Sundays in the US on HBO and HBO Max.

Viewers have so far been enthralled by the first four episodes that see the residents of fictional town of Derry, Maine enduring horror as we learn more about the origins and lore of malevolent Pennywise the Clown in the early 1960s, 27 years before the first It movie is set in 1988.

For fans who have been enjoying the series, there is good news about the show’s future, as one of its creators revealed their plans.

Will there be a season 2 of IT: Welcome To Derry?

The show’s co-creator Andy Muschietti told Deadline that they hope for the show to span further series, revealing “there is an intentional bigger arc that will open”.

“My intention with this was to create a story that is a little bit like an iceberg under the water all through seasons one, two and three. There will be an expansion in the mythology and more answers to the big questions,” Muschietti said.

It is thought that each series will go further back in time. But for now, fans still have a further four episodes to enjoy of season one.

Here is the release schedule for IT: Welcome To Derry season one:

Episode 1: The Pilot – 26 October 2025

Episode 2 : The Thing in the Dark – 2 November

Episode 3: Now You See It – 9 November 2025 (out now)

Episode 4: The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function – 16 November 2025

Episode 5: Neibolt Street – 23 November 2025

Episode 6: In the Name of the Father – 30 November 2025

Episode 7: TBC – 7 December 2025

Episode 8: TBC – 14 December 2025

