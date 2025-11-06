Young Zohran Mamdani quietly appears in a movie on Disney+ and no one has noticed

Zohran Mamdani just made history in politics by becoming not only the city's youngest mayor since 1892, but also its first Muslim mayor. However, his past wasn't always dedicated to laying the foundations for political leadership.

As more details emerge about the 34-year-old (including that he met his wife on Hinge), some eagle-eyed politics buffs have noticed that he's not only appeared on our screens as a potential representative... but as an actor too.

Mamdani's mother is Mira Nair, 68, and is best-known for being a hugely successful Indian-American filmmaker, with her son actually talking her out of directing Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2004.

Prior to that, her film, Mississippi Masala, which starred Denzel Washington, scored Best Original Screenplay at Venice Film Festival too.

The Namesake and Vanity Fair went on to be some of her most recognisable work.

So, it will come as little surprise that Mamdani himself even managed to secure a cameo in one of her later films, Disney's Queen of Katwe, a 2016 sports drama starring Lupita Nyong'o and Madina Nalwanga.

Disney

"Phiona's life changes after she meets Robert Katende, who teaches her to play chess. Under Katende's guidance, Phiona becomes a top player and sees an opportunity to escape from a life of poverty", a plot summary reads.

While Mandami most certainly isn't in the leading role, you can spot him as 'Bookie Student' in a cameo, sporting tramlines shaved into the side of his hair.

He's also listed as third assistant director in the credits, and if you're familiar with his rap career as Young Cardamom, you'll also find his song '#1 Spice' on the soundtrack.

Is there anything this guy can't do?

While he's yet to receive an Oscar for his role, Madina Nalwanga did in fact secure a Critics Choice award for Best Young Actor off the back of it.

If you're feeling intrigued, you can now watch the New York City mayor in Queen of Katwe on Disney+ for free or Prime Video.

Why not read…